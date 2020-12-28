$1000 reward for missing man last seen over a year ago in Gilmer

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – 74-year-old Alwin Albright was last seen on July 6, 2019 leaving 700 E. Scott St. in Gilmer.

Albright has grey hair, is 5’10” with blue eyes and is around 250 pounds. He has a medical issue and is in need of medication. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Upshur County Crimestoppers will pay up to $1000 for information leading to Albright’s location.

If anyone has any information, contact the Gilmer Police Department at 903-843-5545 or Crimestoppers 903-843-3131.