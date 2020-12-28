$1000 reward for missing man last seen over a year ago in Gilmer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – 74-year-old Alwin Albright was last seen on July 6, 2019 leaving 700 E. Scott St. in Gilmer.

Albright has grey hair, is 5’10” with blue eyes and is around 250 pounds. He has a medical issue and is in need of medication. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Upshur County Crimestoppers will pay up to $1000 for information leading to Albright’s location.

If anyone has any information, contact the Gilmer Police Department at 903-843-5545 or Crimestoppers 903-843-3131.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51