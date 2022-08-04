TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service and firefighters battled 28 wildfires across the state and about 1,586 acres were burned.
As of Thursday, 101 acres burned in East Texas but the fires are now 100% contained, said the Texas A&M Forest Service. A fire also burned two acres in Smith County on Wednesday.
Officials shared a video of a large tree that was engulfed in flames as firefighters watched for spotting at the Wilson Fire in Parker County close to Fort Worth on Wednesday. There was also footage of a firefighter using a tool to try to stop the fire from advancing in Hill County near Waco.
The Colony Fire in Hood County west of Fort Worth was also burning on Wednesday and sending large plumes of smoke into the air. Firefighters said 224 counties in Texas have issued burn bans.
Active Wildfires
- Old Colony Fire, Caldwell County – 40 acres, 95% contained
- Hermosa Fire, Hays County – 35 acres, 5% contained
- 5 Mile Fire, Hill County – 81 acres, 90% contained
- Colony Fire, Hood County – 467 acres, 50% contained
- Wilson Fire, Parker County – 50 acres, 50% contained
- Smoke Rider Fire, Hays County -800 acres, 60% contained
- Unit 54 Fire, Bastrop County – 4.9 acres, 90% contained
- Black Ranch Fire, Palo Pinto County – 13 acres, 95% contained
- Saltillo Fire, Milam County – 120 acres, 90% contained
- Big Sky Fire, Gillespie County -1,400 acres, 50% contained
- Pan Slam Fire, Duval County – 510 acres, 95% contained
- Mission Street 2 Fire, Starr County – 145 acres, 95% contained
- Las Brisas Fire, Starr County – 400 acres, 90% contained
- Warpath Fire, Callahan County – 55 acres, 95% contained
- Sky Diver Fire, Caldwell County – 10 acres, 98% contained
- Chalk Mountain Fire, Somervell County – 6,755 acres, 96% contained
Contained Wildfires (100%)
- Anderson 4603 Fire, Anderson County – 12 acres
- Henderson 4583 Fire, Henderson County – 45 acres
- Henderson 4593 Fire, Henderson County – 2 acres
- Henderson 4602 Fire, Henderson County – 10 acres
- Shelby 4586 Fire, Shelby County – 3 acres
- Trinity 4594 Fire, Trinity County – 1 acre
- Cass 4595 Fire, Cass County – 2 acres
- Franklin 4604 Fire, Franklin County – 1 acre
- Gregg 4606 Fire, Gregg County – 1 acre
- Harrison 4571 Fire, Harrison County – 5 acres
- Harrison 4588 Fire, Harrison County – 1 acre
- Rains 4596 Fire, Rains County – 15 acres
- Rusk 4578 Fire, Rusk County – 1 acre
- Upshur 4590 Fire, Upshur County – 2 acres
- Jasper 4570 Fire, Jasper County – 0.4 acre
- Newton 4601 Fire, Newton County – 12.9 acres
- Tyler 4562 Fire, Tyler County – 28 acres
- Tyler 4576 Fire, Tyler County – 3 acres
- Tyler 4589 Fire, Tyler County – 15 acres
- Malloy Bridge Fire, Dallas County – 30 acres
- Dry Creek Fire, Hunt County – 11.6 acres
- Damon 18 Fire, Brazoria County – 311 acres
- Margarita Fire, Bastrop County – 96 acres
- Ram Fire, Gillespie County – 95 acres
- Snake Draw Fire, Parker County – 21 acres
- Shortcut Fire, Guadalupe County – 60 acres
- Boldt Fire, DeWitt County – 326.8 acres
- Bald Knob Fire, Coryell County – 80 acres
- Prairie Dog Fire, Hall County – 148 acres
- Cimmerion Fire, Kerr County – 3 acres