TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service and firefighters battled 28 wildfires across the state and about 1,586 acres were burned.

As of Thursday, 101 acres burned in East Texas but the fires are now 100% contained, said the Texas A&M Forest Service. A fire also burned two acres in Smith County on Wednesday.

Officials shared a video of a large tree that was engulfed in flames as firefighters watched for spotting at the Wilson Fire in Parker County close to Fort Worth on Wednesday. There was also footage of a firefighter using a tool to try to stop the fire from advancing in Hill County near Waco.

The Colony Fire in Hood County west of Fort Worth was also burning on Wednesday and sending large plumes of smoke into the air. Firefighters said 224 counties in Texas have issued burn bans.

Hood County Fire

Active Wildfires

Old Colony Fire, Caldwell County – 40 acres, 95% contained

Hermosa Fire, Hays County – 35 acres, 5% contained

5 Mile Fire, Hill County – 81 acres, 90% contained

Colony Fire, Hood County – 467 acres, 50% contained

Wilson Fire, Parker County – 50 acres, 50% contained

Smoke Rider Fire, Hays County -800 acres, 60% contained

Unit 54 Fire, Bastrop County – 4.9 acres, 90% contained

Black Ranch Fire, Palo Pinto County – 13 acres, 95% contained

Saltillo Fire, Milam County – 120 acres, 90% contained

Big Sky Fire, Gillespie County -1,400 acres, 50% contained

Pan Slam Fire, Duval County – 510 acres, 95% contained

Mission Street 2 Fire, Starr County – 145 acres, 95% contained

Las Brisas Fire, Starr County – 400 acres, 90% contained

Warpath Fire, Callahan County – 55 acres, 95% contained

Sky Diver Fire, Caldwell County – 10 acres, 98% contained

Chalk Mountain Fire, Somervell County – 6,755 acres, 96% contained

Contained Wildfires (100%)