TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 106 Tyler ISD students received the Tyler Junior College Presidential Honors Scholarship and a group of them were honored on Tuesday.

The scholarship will pay for two years of tuition and fees at the college. TJC and Tyler ISD officials got together at Tyler Legacy High School during an assembly to present the awards and provide students with their offer packet and admissions information.

57 seniors were recognized. 49 students were selected from Tyler High and will be honored on Thursday. The TJC scholarship is given to students who are in the top 10% of their high school class.

The Presidential Honors program has special honors faculty, individual advising, reserved housing as well as special transcript notation and recognition during graduation.