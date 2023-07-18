NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Tuesday was a big day in the City of Nacogdoches, after more than 20 years of the restoration process, they finally had the grand opening of the Zion Hill Baptist Church.

The rebuilding began in 2000 by the Nacogdoches County Historical Foundation, and the project continued when the city took over the property in 2010.

“The church was built in 1914, and it was the third home for one of the oldest African American Baptist congregations in Texas,” said Veronica Amoe, Historic Sites Manager for the City of Nacogdoches.

Many were thrilled to have the historic site open once again, this time as an event venue.

“Ribbon-cutting, even though it was a revitalization, remodel, it still brought the community of Nacogdoches together and that’s what a church is supposed to do,” said Donald Lacey, current Pastor of Zion Hill First Baptist Church.

Lacey added that he’s proud to be a part of such rich history and that members of Zion Hill who now hold services in another sanctuary are excited to have access once again.

“Because everyone was looking forward to it once it started, and they were just waiting for it to be completed,” said Lacey.

After many years of planning, hard work and execution to bring the past to the present. The Zion Hill Baptist Church Historic Site is now welcoming everyone to enjoy the renewed venue.

“It made all of the hard work all the many hours, late nights, the worrying, all of it worth it,” said Amoe.

She said it took years to raise the money.

“It was a process raising that much funds, the restoration was $1.6 million but also planning out the building to be used as a modern facility,” said Amoe.

The community is looking forward to East Texans hosting weddings, concerts and other special events at the historic venue.

“So now, the Zion Hill First Baptist Church legacy continues on for many generations to come,” said Lacey.

The church is free to visit and open to the public, their hours and more information can be found here.