10th annual Tailwind Regional Balloon Fest returns to Canton

Photo courtesy of Canton Balloon Fest on Facebook.

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – The 10th annual Tailwind Regional Balloon Fest will return to Canton at First Monday Trade Days on Friday and Saturday July 9 and 10.

The festival will be held at 800 1st Monday Ln and will have live music, a 5k glow run, food, rides, glows, a petting zoo, a car show and hot air balloon rides.

On Friday, July 9, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances will have a 5k Glow run. The run will begin after the balloons fade out and will begin on the west side of the First Monday grounds near the bandstand at 9:15 p.m.

The sign up for the run is free and the shirt is $15. Click here to sign up.

On Friday, there will also by live music from Texas Diamond, a trio from Van Zandt. On Saturday there will be a car show and live music from Wesley Pruitt.

