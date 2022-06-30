KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The 83rd line of Kilgore Rangerettes were announced on Thursday morning and 11 East Texas girls are among them. The Rangerettes are one of the world’s best collegiate drill team that performs nationwide and even on world tours.
The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium, culminated ‘tryout week’ for the 84 hopefuls. The new 36 Rangerettes will join 32 sophomores to make a team of 68.
Known for their high kicks and jump splits, the world-famous dance team began as the vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis in the 1940s. The lines have traveled across the country and the world and performed everywhere from the football field in Kilgore to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
“We just found out about 10 minutes ago that we are going to New York this year and performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in our uniform which is such an honor and we’re really excited,” said sophomore Rangerette, Miller Kerr.
Hailey Boyd of Tyler is among the 11 new team members from East Texas.
“So, having many role models that came before me that also came from my place, my home…I’m really excited to share that,” said Boyd.
Official rehearsals begin in August. For future Rangerette events and performances, click here.
The Rangerettes were the first of their kind dating back to 1940. Most women have hometowns here in Texas with one dancer coming from Louisiana.
“My mother was a Rangerette on the 56th line,” said the freshman from Louisiana, Emily Dozier. Surrounded by years of tradition and dreams, 36 women just became new members of this world-famous dance and drill team.
The new freshman members of the 2022-24 Rangerettes from East Texas are:
- Emma Nunn – Bullard
- Abby Cox – Hallsville
- Tessa Audas – Kilgore
- Abby Hattaway – Kilgore
- Madison Weaver – Kilgore
- Mia Sandoval – Lufkin
- Madyson Arzate – Mount Pleasant
- Kaela Peavy – Tyler
- Truleigh Trosclair – Tyler
- Kymbree Jeter – Whitehouse
- Ashley Singley – Whitehouse
Other girls that made the team that are not from East Texas include:
- Eleanor Geeslin – Austin
- Caroline Hanley – Austin
- Emma Sheneman – Austin
- Samantha Rodriguez – Brownsville
- Sophie Dodson – Buda
- Darci Wielenga – Darci Wielenga
- Madelyn Oley – Colleyville
- Kiera Newsom – Cypress
- Audrey Stone – Dallas
- Hayley Triplett – Deer Park
- Lemily Dozier – Denham Springs, Louisiana
- Marlen Zamora – Donna
- Vanessa Pueskens – Flower Mound
- Holly Stewart – Flower Mound
- Tyler Garza – Galveston
- Bailey Ruiz – Keller
- Kennedy Landor – Kein
- Jordan Ray – Lake Dallas
- Diana Dutze – McKinney
- Sarah Miller – Midlothian
- Emily Tran – Nederland
- Payton Gibson – New Braunfels
- Lauren Nix – Plano
- Ella Byrd – Round Rock
- Avery Dickerson – Tomball
The Rangerettes are under the direction of Dana Blair, director; Shelley Wayne, assistant director; and Angela Aulds, assistant choreographer and dance technician.