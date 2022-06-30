KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The 83rd line of Kilgore Rangerettes were announced on Thursday morning and 11 East Texas girls are among them. The Rangerettes are one of the world’s best collegiate drill team that performs nationwide and even on world tours.

The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium, culminated ‘tryout week’ for the 84 hopefuls. The new 36 Rangerettes will join 32 sophomores to make a team of 68.

Courtesy: Champagne Photography

Known for their high kicks and jump splits, the world-famous dance team began as the vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis in the 1940s. The lines have traveled across the country and the world and performed everywhere from the football field in Kilgore to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

“We just found out about 10 minutes ago that we are going to New York this year and performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in our uniform which is such an honor and we’re really excited,” said sophomore Rangerette, Miller Kerr.

Hailey Boyd of Tyler is among the 11 new team members from East Texas.

“So, having many role models that came before me that also came from my place, my home…I’m really excited to share that,” said Boyd.

Official rehearsals begin in August. For future Rangerette events and performances, click here.

The Rangerettes were the first of their kind dating back to 1940. Most women have hometowns here in Texas with one dancer coming from Louisiana.

“My mother was a Rangerette on the 56th line,” said the freshman from Louisiana, Emily Dozier. Surrounded by years of tradition and dreams, 36 women just became new members of this world-famous dance and drill team.

The new freshman members of the 2022-24 Rangerettes from East Texas are:

Emma Nunn – Bullard

Abby Cox – Hallsville

Tessa Audas – Kilgore

Abby Hattaway – Kilgore

Madison Weaver – Kilgore

Mia Sandoval – Lufkin

Madyson Arzate – Mount Pleasant

Kaela Peavy – Tyler

Truleigh Trosclair – Tyler

Kymbree Jeter – Whitehouse

Ashley Singley – Whitehouse

Other girls that made the team that are not from East Texas include:

Eleanor Geeslin – Austin

Caroline Hanley – Austin

Emma Sheneman – Austin

Samantha Rodriguez – Brownsville

Sophie Dodson – Buda

Darci Wielenga – Darci Wielenga

Madelyn Oley – Colleyville

Kiera Newsom – Cypress

Audrey Stone – Dallas

Hayley Triplett – Deer Park

Lemily Dozier – Denham Springs, Louisiana

Marlen Zamora – Donna

Vanessa Pueskens – Flower Mound

Holly Stewart – Flower Mound

Tyler Garza – Galveston

Bailey Ruiz – Keller

Kennedy Landor – Kein

Jordan Ray – Lake Dallas

Diana Dutze – McKinney

Sarah Miller – Midlothian

Emily Tran – Nederland

Payton Gibson – New Braunfels

Lauren Nix – Plano

Ella Byrd – Round Rock

Avery Dickerson – Tomball

The Rangerettes are under the direction of Dana Blair, director; Shelley Wayne, assistant director; and Angela Aulds, assistant choreographer and dance technician.