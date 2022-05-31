LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — An 11-foot alligator was caught and successfully removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin in the afternoon on Memorial Day.

Lufkin officials said that the alligator’s presence was brought to their attention earlier this month. They said that the alligator did not appear to fear humans, and would come close to walking trails and the lakeshore.

“Anytime you have a large alligator like that, you fear that it may try to attack a child as we know occurred at Disney World in 2016,” Animal Control Director Aaron Ramsey said.

A trapper from Texas Parks & Wildlife was called and removed the alligator unharmed.

“The alligator was taken to a farm in Trinity,” Ramsey said. “I’m happy no one was harmed, and that the alligator is also safe.”

Officials say that Jones Lake and Ellen Trout Lake are known to have alligators occasionally. TPWD is asked to intervene when the alligators become large enough to threaten humans.