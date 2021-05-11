11 Longview ISD educators have salaries of more than $100,000 as more teachers qualify for incentive pay

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – 11 teachers at Longview ISD will have salaries that exceed $100,000 this year, thanks to a few incentive programs.

The LISD Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA), which is designed to provide a realistic pathway to pay outstanding teachers six-figure salaries, has increased from 52 designees to 82 this year. That is pairing with the Longview Incentive For Teachers (LIFT) program to give teachers this pay boost.

“These are our most successful teachers,” Superintendent James Wilcox said. “These are the ones that any parent would want their child in their class. I can’t explain it, it just really made me feel proud that our district and our board of trustees wanted to reward them in this way.”

The money for the TIA comes from the state, while the LIFT money comes from the district. Longview began its incentive program in 2013 and they have been slowly adding more and more teachers to it.

TIA was signed into law as part of House Bill 3, passed during the last legislative session in Austin. The $11.6 billion measure had outlines to pay for pre-kindergarten programs, career and technology education priorities, and increases in teacher salaries.

To decide which teachers will receive the pay, high performing educators are selected based on certain performance standards. LIFT and TIA look at similar criteria when deciding who qualifies for incentive pay.

“So, as a result of both of those, a regular contracted classroom teacher with no extra duties, we have 11 this year minimum, will make over $100,000 and never leave the classroom,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox said he was able to hand out some checks from the incentives last December.

“Our district distributed something like $2.8 million in performance incentives to our teachers,” Wilcox said. “It was a great feeling for me to have the small part of just handing it to them. Just a wonderful feeling.”