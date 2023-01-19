TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department announced that an 11-year-old boy was riding his bike on Arlington Avenue around 4:49 p.m. Thursday when an oncoming vehicle hit him.

Officials said the boy was crossing through the intersection at Arlington Avenue and Pollard Drive, “went through the stop sign,” and traveled in front of an oncoming vehicle.

According to Tyler Police Department, the boy was transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.