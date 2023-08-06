LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A local 11-year-old caught a massive 35-pound flathead catfish at Lake Tyler on Sunday, according to a parent.

“After I set the hook, I knew immediately that was something big, but I had no clue what it was. I just hoped it stayed on,” said Henry Correa, 11 of Tyler.

Henry reportedly caught the fish with a rod and reel off of his family’s boathouse at Lake Tyler West. Henry’s father Gabriel Correa said the fish weighed 35 pounds and was 43 inches long.

Henry, who’s been fishing since he was 2-years old, said this 35-pound catch was a first for him in all his years of fishing.

Photo courtesy of Gabriel Correa.

“I’ve never caught anything that big, but we’ve caught a catfish that’s probably six to seven pounds but nothing that big,” Henry said.

Henry said he’s very proud of his accomplishment and that the fish was taken to be officially weighed at The Boulders.