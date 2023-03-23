Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A release stated that an 11-year-old collapsed and stopped breathing after being hit with a baseball bat on Monday.

Anderson County deputies responded to the Slocum Elementary School in reference to a medical emergency.

According to officials, the 11-year-old and a teammate were practicing swinging their bats behind the dugout and the teammate accidentally struck the 11-year-old in the back of the head. The child collapsed and stopped breathing until he started receiving chest compressions and began breathing again, officials said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and officials said the parents were notified. Officials did not give an update on the child’s condition.