11-year-old dies after tree falls on him during high winds in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 11-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a falling tree due to high winds on Thursday.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 12000 block of State Highway 110 North for a medical assist. Later, deputies and Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny arrived on scene. Firefighters with the Lindale Fire Department and Paramedics with UT Health EMS were already there.

Law enforcement was notified that an 11-year-old boy was dead at the scene.

“It was discovered that the boy was riding a go-kart on the back part of the property when a tree fell over due to the high winds. The tree landed on the boy killing him instantly,” a release from the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is still active and the name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

SCSO will give more information when it is suitable for release, they said.