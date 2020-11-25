11-year-old passionate about service hands out meals at Longview Thanksgiving food-drive

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – 11-year-old Weston Miller loves volunteering. He was one of almost 100 people, who spent their day passing out food at the Longview Thanksgiving food-drive.

Volunteers stood in the rain handing out meals to families on Tuesday.

“They all come out and give up their time. I mean normally, they would be enjoying their vacation off this week, but they’re out here helping us,” said Charlotte Davis, chairman of the Longview Thanksgiving food-drive.

Longview residents had to wait in long lines, but in the end they received bread, eggs, produce and hens.

“I have to give hens to people and some people need one, some people need six,” said Miller.

He was there with his mother, and she said she’s proud of him.

“I think it’ll allow him to know how grateful we are too, for the things that we have,” said Michelle Miller.

Longview residents can still get a meal, if they have a pre-registered card. People can go to the Salvation Army and pick up food from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.