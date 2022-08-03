TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 11-year-old Deija Bryant is turning lemons into lemonade to raise money for school supplies.

She wanted to help her mom cover the ever-growing expenses of the back to school season at a time when inflation is squeezing our pockets.

“Everything has went up and money is tight right now you know, for a lot of people and her wanting to help out, it’s great, it’s great,” said Kristin Bryant, Deija’s mom.

“She already has to pay enough money for uniforms for my school and get new clothes and stuff,” explained Deija.

Deija’s mom said it’s important for kids to learn the value of money and how to earn it, especially during a time when our basic needs like food cost more than ever before.

“Makes me feel like I’m doing something right as a parent, you know, and very proud of her,” added Kristin.

Deija’s goal was $40, but she surpassed it in just the first hour thanks to kind strangers.

“It feels good to know there are people that are nice enough to give me this much money and not want anything, and it just made me so happy,” said Deija with a big smile.

This is just one of a few lemonade stands Deija’s had. She said she’s seen great success every time.

“I did really good– I made at least over 70 bucks,” said Deija about her lemonade stand last week.

She feels grateful for every dollar received at a time when every penny counts. Deija also said her little brother likes watching her run her lemonade stand and he can’t wait to start his own one day.