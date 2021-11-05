12 children get adopted at Gregg County Courthouse for National Adoption Day

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County courtroom was filled with tears, and lots of hugs Friday as seven families officially adopted 12 children, and this was all part of national adoption month.

“The commitment from a family to create a forever family for children in the foster care system,” said Karen Holts, the Executive Director of East Texas CASA.

Some of the families have been waiting for years for this day, some even traveled hours to be in front of the judge and in the end it was all worth it.

“So fostering to adopt is it can be a little tricky sometimes but it’s so rewarding,” Laquavein Nicholos, an adoptive mother said.

Judge Tim Womack, who finalizes the adoptions, said this is his favorite day of the year to have court. He even made sure that children were happy during the proceedings by passing out suckers.

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful gift we get to give these children,” Julie Roraback, an adopting mother said. “Really they are more of a blessing to us and cause us to grow and become parents.”

Each parent was asked if they were ready to be a mom and dad forever, and with tear-filled eyes, they answered yes.

“There are so many children out there who need homes and who need someone to just love on them. So if you are thinking about it or even considering it. I would say just go for it, “ said Nicholos.

Currently, there are around 30,000 children in Texas that are in foster care. Friday’s new parents said if you are looking to Foster or adopt, it is an amazing gift.