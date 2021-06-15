12 dogs living in poor conditions seized from East Texas home

Editor’s Note: Some photos below could be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of Texas seized 12 dogs from an East Texas home on Monday after they were found to be living in poor conditions.

The organization’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit removed 12 Chihuahua mixes that were “in bad shape – emaciated with spines and ribs visible, some with hair loss.”

SPCA said that the dogs are being cared for with bedding, food, water, treats, and toys. They are also receiving proper medical care.

Giving animals like them a second chance is what it’s all about and our team works incredibly hard to help animals in need – every single day. SPCA of Texas

Photo: SPCA of Texas

Photo: SPCA of Texas

Photo: SPCA of Texas

Photo: SPCA of Texas

The organization says that it needs the public’s help in finding homes for all the dogs, along with the more than 100 animals that are already in their care.

Those looking to add a furry member to their family can email foster@spca.org and an employee will help match you with an animal in need.

At the SPCA’s Dallas location, adoption fees are currently $25 for dogs and cats that are six months or older. To see animals available for adoption, click here.