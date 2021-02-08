12 Tyler ISD students could face felony violations related to vaping

In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo a woman holds a Puff Bar flavored disposable vape device in New York. On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, the U.S. government began enforcing restrictions on flavored electronic cigarettes aimed at curbing underage vaping. But parents, researchers and students warn that some young people have already moved on to a newer kind of vape that isn’t covered by the flavor ban – disposables. (AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel)

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- 12 Tyler ISD students could possibly face felony violations in connection to e-cigarettes.

Tyler ISD released a statement on Monday saying the district is renewing its anti-vaping initiative.

They want to educate parents and students about the legal consequences that are associated with vaping when THC is involved.

“It is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to possess tobacco products, electronic cigarette devices, or vaping products. Students caught with vaping products on Tyler ISD grounds will receive a Class C Misdemeanor citation and a fine of up to $100. Furthermore, if that vaping device has any other substance in it, such as THC oil, the student will be arrested with felony charges,” wrote Tyler ISD.

Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford is worried that a student could leave high school with a felony.

“We care deeply about the success of our students,” said Crawford. “Our anti-vaping initiative aims to educate students not only on the health risks but also that vaping could lead to a felony on their record. Felonies will affect the rest of their life, like getting accepted into college or earning scholarships. It can even affect them financially for years to come.”

12 Tyler ISD students are awaiting results of whether THC was found in the vaping devices.

The Tyler ISD anti-vaping initiative is a multi-faceted approach that includes partnerships with local media outlets to air public service announcements created by the District. The PSAs outline the legal charges for students caught vaping with THC oil on campus. The initiative also includes campus posters as well as a #TylerISDNoVaping social media campaign.