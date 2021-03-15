12-year-old arrested after driving stolen SUV into Texarkana KFC

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested in Texarkana Sunday night after a car crashed into the local KFC.

Police say two girls stole an SUV belonging to one of the girls grandmothers and crashed it into the Kentucky Fried Chicken on New Boston Road.

Once they were on the scene, police learned that the vehicle was being driven by a 12-year-old girl who lost control as she tried to turn and was going too fast.

Police say the 12-year-old and her 14-year-old friend took the vehicle without the grandmother’s knowledge to go riding around with some boys. They had reportedly dropped the boys off just before the crash.

No one was hurt and the building was not seriously damaged.

“The girls are now going to have to answer for their little nighttime adventure,” Texarkana PD said on their Facebook page.

Both girls were arrested and transported to juvenile detention center.