WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said that a 12-year-old boy was shot in the head and died on Saturday in the Alba-Golden area off of FM 779.

Officials said that a mother called to report that her 12-year-old son had been shot in the head and when EMS and WCSO deputies arrived they found the 12-year-old boy dead from the gunshot wound.

According to the sheriff’s office the “actor” was interviewed on scene by investigators and no further information will be released because of the actor and victim’s ages.