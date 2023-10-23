TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will host their 12th annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event at the Bergfeld park on Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Children will be handed snack bags with jelly beans, juice, pretzels and popcorn. The snack selection symbolizes those depicted in the Thanksgiving meal of the Charlie Brown classic holiday special.

The cartoon special will be shown at the amphitheater and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs or seat cushions.

“The Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a great way for families to kick-off the holiday season,” said David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “This event reminds East Texans about the true spirit of the Thanksgiving season and the needs of so many families impacted by hunger in our area. We are asking for donations of plastic jars of peanut butter. Peanut butter is high in protein and just one regular size jar can make 16 sandwiches for a hungry family.”

Snoopy will be present and children are welcome to take photos after the movie. Children can also enter a drawing contest to win prizes.

The event is sponsored by the Texas Bank and Trust, Hiland Dairy, Air Cybernetics, Inc., Altra Credit Union, Trane Technologies, Tractor Supply, Ameriprise/Vasso & Associates, Chick-fil-A Tyler and Cadence Bank.