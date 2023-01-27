NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 13.51 pound fish was caught at Lake Nacogdoches, Texas Parks and Wildlife shared on Monday.

This was the second ShareLunker caught in the 2023 season of the Toyota ShareLunker Program. The giant fish was reeled in by Jack York, and officials congratulated him on this great catch.

“Let us know where you are going fishing this weekend!” The Toyota ShareLunker Program said.

The initiative was started in 1986 to encourage bass fishing in the state.

Those who catch a largemouth bass that is 8 pounds or 24 inches can participate in the program. They simply need to submit information about their catch online, by clicking here.

Anglers who participate will receive a Catch Kit with a decal and merchandise. Everyone who participates will also be entered to win a $5,000 shopping spree and other surprises.

People can also donate their bass that is 13 pounds or larger for spawning. This will allow them to enter another drawing for a $5,000 shopping spree, get VIP access to the Toyota ShareLunker Annual Awards event and other prizes.