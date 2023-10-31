NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 13-year-old is dead and three others were injured in a Monday evening crash on E. Main Street in Nacogdoches.

According to Nacogdoches PD, it is believed a 2003 Dodge 1500 pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the 4500 block of East Main Street “when it slowed attempting to turn left onto Quail Ridge Road.”

Officials said the Dodge truck was struck from behind by a 2013 Ford F-250 pulling a trailer loaded with another vehicle, and impact caused both trucks to leave the roadway.

A 13-year-old in the front passenger seat of the Dodge was taken to a local hospital where officials said they were later pronounced dead, and the driver of the Dodge and another passenger were treated and released from the hospital.

A minor who was also in the Dodge was flown to a Tyler hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Nacogdoches PD, and the driver of the Ford was reportedly uninjured in the accident.

“A water main was also damaged as a result of the accident resulting in water loss to many residents in the area,” officials said. “As further information becomes available it will be released.”

Officials said the NPD Traffic Division will be conducting accident reconstruction, and responded to the scene to assist in the investigation, and TxDOT also responded to assist with traffic.