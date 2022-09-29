LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday.

Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time jobs.

The company says it mainly works with structural steel in order to create custom prefabricated commercial and industrial buildings.

“On behalf of the LEDCO Board, we are thrilled for Merit Fabricators to join our community. Their leading edge steel manufacturing will create quality jobs for Longview and East Texas’ skilled workforce. We look forward to working with our partners to bring this project to fruition,” LEDCO Board Chairman, Natalie Lynch said.

Merit Fabricators provides fabricated steel for Allied Steel Buildings, Inc. which has done projects in 74 countries around the world, according to a LEDCO press release.

“Longview, Texas is the perfect place to make this investment. We can’t wait to engage with the local experienced skilled labor force, as well as the local educational institutions which feature the various degrees that will translate to success at Merit,” President of Merit Fabricators and Allied Steel Buildings, Michael Lassner said.

The facility anticipates production to start in the second quarter of 2023.