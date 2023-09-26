CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 14-month old child is dead in Cherokee County after reportedly drowning in a pond on family property.

According to the sheriff’s office, they responded to a residence on County Road 3705 in the Mount Selman area on September 21 in reference to a drowning.

When they arrived, deputies found the child receiving CPR from a family member, according to a release. EMS was also dispatched to the scene and took the child to a Jacksonville hospital.

The child was later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Dallas, where he later passed away on Monday.

Cherokee County officials said they believe the child went into a pond located on the property while being unsupervised, and was located by family members a short time later.

This case is still under investigation.