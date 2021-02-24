’15 and Mahomies Foundation’ to donate 30,000 meals to East Texas Food Bank

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: 15 and Mahomies Foundation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The “15 and Mahomies” Foundation, a non-profit established by East Texas native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, announced Wednesday morning that it will be donating 30,000 meals to the East Texas Food Bank.

The organization said that it wants to support “families recovering from the winter storm in Texas.”

The donations will be coming in two parts at two upcoming food distributions. They are scheduled for February 27 at Green Acres Baptist Church and March 5 at Lindsey Park. Both will start at noon.

15 and Mahomies is “dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.”

Before the Super Bowl in Tampa, Mahomes said that he’s dedicated to using his popularity and exposure to make a difference when it comes to everything from social justice and equality to improving the lives of as many children as possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51