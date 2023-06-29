CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department seized several animals being kept in poor condition from a property in the 1000 block of West Houston Avenue on Thursday.

15 dogs, six cats, three chickens, two ducks and a turkey were taken from the property to be cared for and tested by the Houston Humane Society until a court disposition is issued, officials said.

Photo courtesy of the Crockett Police Department

The condition of the animals was first observed by officers during an unrelated investigation prompting them to secure a warrant to search the property, according to a Facebook post.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance from the Houston Humane Society and their willingness to offer support and assistance through the entire process.” The Crockett Police Department

While the animals are being tested, Crockett PD is investigating those responsible for the animal’s conditions and will seek criminal charges, officials said.