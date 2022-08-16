SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — About 15 dogs, a prairie dog and a macaw were recovered from a property in southeast Smith County on Monday as a result of a search warrant by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

Along with the dogs, one prairie dog and a macaw were also taken from the house in the 16000 block of CR 223, according to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The animals were placed in the custody of the Smith County Animal Control, Christian said.

The seizure of the animals was carried out with assistance from the City of Tyler Animal Control, authorities said. One Smith County Animal Control officer was bitten by a dog while they were recovering the animals, and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Christian.

Any animals that they located that wasn’t being attended to was seized just “for their welfare,” Christian said.

“We’re not going to be swayed by any outside influence to circumvent any laws or statutes that we have to abide by in order to make a case by this incident,” Christian said.

He told KETK that the sheriff’s office is working diligently and has a “wonderful detective” working the case that will get to the bottom of it and if evidence of criminal activity is found, then they will take the necessary steps to prosecute.