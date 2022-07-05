TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A 15-month-old baby and a man were killed in a fire in Tyler County on Tuesday morning around 4 a.m., according to the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies along with the Warren Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential house fire on CR 1400 in the Warren area. At 4:11 a.m., officials arrived at the scene and found a mobile home engulfed in flames.

Outside of the home, deputies found a woman with severe burns and a girl who is about 3-years-old who seemed to be uninjured. Deputies learned that there was a man and a 15-month-old baby still inside the burning house, but they were unable to go inside because of the extreme heat and flames, said officials.

The Warren Fire Department, Woodville and Ivanhoe Fire Departments were able to put out the fire and found the bodies of the man and baby inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was flown to a Houston hospital to be treated and the 3-year-old girl was cleared by EMS on scene and later released to a family member, officials said.

An autopsy was ordered for the man and 15-month-old and Riley Funeral Home transported them to Forensic Medical Management in Beaumont.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office and the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the fire victims have not yet been released pending the final notification of all family members.