TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 15-year-old was arrested last night in Texarkana for aggravated robbery, unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest.

Police received a call Wednesday afternoon about a robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Summerhill Road. Witnesses told police that they saw a teenager take several cell phone accessories from the store’s display, place them in his backpack and leave without paying.

In a release, it is said that when employees tried to stop him at the door, the teenager immediately pulled out a pistol, put a round into the chamber and aimed the weapon at them. Detectives Cory Motley and Thomas Shaddix used surveillance footage from the store to identify the juvenile, and got an arrest warrant for him that afternoon.

According to a release, officer Aaron Jones saw a teenager riding his bike last night, and recognized him as the suspect from the robbery. Jones tried to stop him, leading to a foot chase after he dumped his bike and ran.

Jones briefly lost sight of the suspect before finding him in a vacant lot, where he was then arrested and transported to JDC.

Officers reported that the juvenile was arrested still wearing the same read sweatshirt from the robbery, and a loaded 9mm pistol was recovered near where he was arrested.