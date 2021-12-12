15-year-old dies, one hospitalized after one-vehicle crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 15-year-old boy died and one person was hospitalized after a one-vehicle crash in Polk County on Friday.
Levi Campbell, 15, of Goodrich was driving on Farm-to-Market Road 3126 about seven miles south of Livingston. Around 11:140 p.m., DPS determined that Campbell was driving west at an unsafe speed when he drove off the roadway to the right and overturned several times.
Campbell was taken to a local hospital in Livingston and was pronounced dead a short time later. A passenger, Randall Zachery, 23, of Goodrich was taken to a hospital in Houston for treatment.
