GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas Spectrum Financial Group and Make-A-Wish came together for their 3rd annual Spectrum Shootout on Saturday.

“This is my first time skeet shooting,” said Justin Richards, Make A Wish family

15-year-old Justin Richards along with his father and grandfather got to spend their day shooting clays.

“I never thought I’d be able me to come out here or skeet shoot with all these people or with my dad and my grandfather and them… It’s really cool I’m able to do this because it’s this makes me excited and I think it would help a lot of people with trauma and they would be able to release a little bit of anger on these plates,” said Justin.

Justin was 12-years-old when hospitality ER diagnosed him with cancer.

“I had Ewing sarcoma cancer,” said Justin.

Thanks to events like the Spectrum Shootout, Justin was able to receive about $5,000 to redecorate his bedroom. His family is forever grateful for all the help they have received.

“There’s no way to put a value on it,” said Paul Richards, Make-A-Wish family.

They enjoyed it by getting to spend a day together without worry.

“My favorite part of today is being out here with Justin, watching him experience something new that he’s never done before and fall in love with a shooting sport that I enjoy and that my family enjoys,” said Paul.

The Spectrum Shootout is a way to help raise money for Make-A-Wish North Texas that supports kids in East Texas.

“Here in East Texas, there is a really great need for people to give back to Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish actually gives people a break from their everyday when they deal with their illnesses,” said Allissa Swinney, East Texas Make-A-Wish chairwomen of the board.

Thanks to last years shootout they have been able to fund 50 wishes, and they hope to grant more in 2022.

“We are hoping to serve 60 today with all the donations due to raffles, auctions, sponsorships Tyler Ford, Akolla, we’ve got people out here from remedy as well. So we’re looking forward to being able to grand grant those wishes for those kids,” said Swinney.