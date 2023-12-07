LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a 15-year-old student died on Thursday in a Livingston ISD bus crash on US Highway 59 north of Livingston.

Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 4:17 p.m. the school bus stopped on the northbound side of the highway in the outside lane, with its red lights on and stop sign out, according to DPS. An 18-wheeler was travelling north and hit a Toyota passenger car, making the 18-wheeler veer right and hit the student as they got out of the bus, DPS said in a press release.

The drivers of the 18-wheeler and Toyota were reportedly uninjured. The 15-year-old was declared dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace.

DPS is on the scene investigating the crash.