LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a 15-year-old student died on Thursday in a Livingston ISD bus crash on US Highway 59 north of Livingston.
Around 4:17 p.m. the school bus stopped on the northbound side of the highway in the outside lane, with its red lights on and stop sign out, according to DPS. An 18-wheeler was travelling north and hit a Toyota passenger car, making the 18-wheeler veer right and hit the student as they got out of the bus, DPS said in a press release.
The drivers of the 18-wheeler and Toyota were reportedly uninjured. The 15-year-old was declared dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace.
DPS is on the scene investigating the crash.