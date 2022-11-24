LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – 15-year-old Kason Miles won the 2022 Lindale Turkey Trot 5k on Thursday Nov. 24.
Miles ran the 5 kilometer race in 17 minutes and 20 seconds which makes his overall pace five minutes and 35 seconds per mile.
Here’s the times of the top ten competitors:
- Kason Miles-15-17:20
- Luke Pearson-19-17:29
- Jordan Ruehl-15-18:47
- JP Fugler-33-19:12
- Christian Plata-16-19:27
- Brooks Taylor-16-19:31
- Dax Allen-16-19:44
- Maria Tapia-43-20:22
- David Kelley-16-20:22
- Michael Kraus-34-20:31