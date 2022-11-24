LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – 15-year-old Kason Miles won the 2022 Lindale Turkey Trot 5k on Thursday Nov. 24.

Miles ran the 5 kilometer race in 17 minutes and 20 seconds which makes his overall pace five minutes and 35 seconds per mile.

Runners crossing the finish line at the Lindale Turkey Trot.

Here’s the times of the top ten competitors:

Kason Miles-15-17:20 Luke Pearson-19-17:29 Jordan Ruehl-15-18:47 JP Fugler-33-19:12 Christian Plata-16-19:27 Brooks Taylor-16-19:31 Dax Allen-16-19:44 Maria Tapia-43-20:22 David Kelley-16-20:22 Michael Kraus-34-20:31