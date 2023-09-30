UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said that a 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection to the burning of Mt. Lebanon CME Church on Friday.

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the fire at Mt. Lebanon CME Church, located on Squirrel Road off of FM 2088, around 7:41 p.m. on Friday. The fire burned the church so badly that it was a near complete loss, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said that a wrecked car was found near the church with a 16-year-old male close by. According to the sheriff’s office, the 16-year-old “acknowledged having wrecked the car and having caused the fire at the church.”

The 16-year-old male is now being booked into the Gregg County Juvenile Detention facility on a charge of felony arson, officials said.