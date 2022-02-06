PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — A 16-year-old boy is dead in Anderson County after he was fatally struck by a pickup truck on Thursday.

According to police, at approximately 8:15 p.m., DPS Troopers responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash near 4015 FM-2574 roughly 10.7 miles northeast of Palestine in Anderson county. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2006 2500 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling southwest on FM-2574 when a pedestrian stepped out into the roadway and was struck by the front of the pickup.

The 16-year-old boy, from Palestine, was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine. The driver of the pickup, 49-year-old Richard Taylor, of Palestine was not injured.

Police said that the investigation is currently ongoing and have offered no further information at this time.