HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 19.

On Sunday around 7:40 p.m., DPS responded to a crash that took place on SH 19 .3 miles east of Athens. The investigation indicated the teenager was driving a 2008 Chrysler Sebring eastbound when they lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the westbound lanes.

While in the westbounds lanes, DPS said the teenager was struck by a 2021 Lincoln Corsair and was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Milton Adams.

There is no further information available at this time.