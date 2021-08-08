16-year-old dies after hitting tree on SH-155 near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old died hitting a tree on Friday Aug. 6, near Tyler.
On Friday, around 12:40, DPS troopers responded to the crash around eight miles south of Tyler on State Highway 155.
Troopers determined that the 16-year-old was driving north when they drove into the southbound lanes and off the roadway to the west.
The teenager drove down an embankment and struck a tree, according to DPS troopers.
The driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge Andy Dunklin.
