16-year-old dies after hitting tree on SH-155 near Tyler

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old died hitting a tree on Friday Aug. 6, near Tyler.

On Friday, around 12:40, DPS troopers responded to the crash around eight miles south of Tyler on State Highway 155.

Troopers determined that the 16-year-old was driving north when they drove into the southbound lanes and off the roadway to the west.

The teenager drove down an embankment and struck a tree, according to DPS troopers.

The driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge Andy Dunklin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51