16-year-old drowns at Lake O’ the Pines

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A 16-year-old boy drowned at Lake O’ the Pines on Saturday.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 8:00 a.m.

The boy was fishing alone near the bank on Friday night. He did not go home that night and was found by his family.

When the game wardens arrived on Saturday the teenagers body had been found and removed from the lake.

The victim was pronounced deceased by the Justice of the Peace, and his body was sent for an autopsy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims family,” said the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

