POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 16-year-old reportedly drowned in the Trinity river on Sunday afternoon.

According to Capt. Eric Collins with the Texas Game Wardens, the department received a call from the Polk County Sheriff’s office at around 4 p.m. Sunday regarding a drowning that had occurred in the Trinity River just below the Lake Livingston dam.

Current reports state that a 16-year-old, who is reportedly from the Houston area, went underwater and failed to resurface.

As of right now, the teen has yet to be located. The Texas Game Wardens, local volunteer fire departments and the Polk County Sheriff’s office are working on recovery efforts so that the family can get the closure they need.