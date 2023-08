NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old was injured Monday night after a shooting in Nacogdoches.

Police responded to the scene in the 3100 block of Santa Fe Place around 9:30 p.m. after reports of gunshots, and found that the teenager was being taken by private vehicle to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The 16-year-old was reported to have non-life threatening injuries, and anyone with further information is asked to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.