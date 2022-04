MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old in Marshall, said the Marshall Police Department.

The juvenile was taken into custody around 3:31 p.m., and he was charged with one count of murder after Akeivyon Diez McMillan, of Jefferson, was found dead at the Powder Mill Cemetery on March 30.

The suspect is a juvenile as defined by the State of Texas and no information about his identity can be released.