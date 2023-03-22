Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall teenager died in a motorcycle crash in the 2300 block of North Franklin Street on Sunday, according to police.

Officials said Marshall Police and Fire responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m. where a motorcycle had struck a tree.

The driver was identified as a 16-year-old Marshall Early Graduation School student and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s family,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.