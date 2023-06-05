CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – A DPS report said that a 16-year-old passenger died in a crash on US Highway 59 around 3:17 p.m. on Saturday.

Chad O. Wynn, 52 of DeBerry, was stopped at the intersection of FM 1794 and Highway 59 in a 2012 Toyota Tundra towing a 2007 Tracker Marine boat when a 2023 Kenworth Truck Trailer failed to yield the right of way and hit the Toyota as they crossed, officials said.

Wynn was transported to UT Health Hospital in Carthage with non-incapacitating injuries. The 16-year-old was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Denise Gray.

The driver of the Kenworth was not injured, officials said.