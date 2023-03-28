LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A 17-year-old was arrested after an attempted traffic stop led to a high-speed chase in Lufkin early Tuesday morning, police said.

At about 1:31 a.m. an officer attempted a traffic stop on a maroon Ford Mustang GT on South Bynum Street for allegedly failing to maintain a single lane.

Officials said the driver, Kevin Olalde, 17, pulled into the parking lot of Super Mart convenience store at 702 Southwood Drive after the officer told him to do so over the vehicle PA system.

When the officer approached the vehicle on the passenger’s side, officials said Olalde and the passenger looked at the officer before Olalde left the stop at a “high rate of speed” going south on Southwood Drive.

Officials said the officer attempted to catch up as the Mustang reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Olalde allegedly used the oncoming lane to pass several vehicles on Southwood Drive, police said.

At the intersection of Southwood Drive and U.S. 59, officers successfully spiked all four Mustang tires. Olalde allegedly continued south on U.S. 59 at 100 mph with the punctured tires.

Police said he lost control of the vehicle in the 1300 block of North Temple Drive in Diboll and rolled several times. According to police, the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

Both Olalde and the passenger were taken to a local hospital to be cleared following the crash.

Olalde was then taken to jail on a state-felony charge of evading arrest with a vehicle and a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana for a mason jar of the substance allegedly found in the vehicle.

Officials said the juvenile was released to a parent.

“We would like to say thanks to all the agencies who assisted us this morning including Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Diboll Police and Fire Departments, Allegiance Ambulance Service, and the Texas Department of Public Safety. We’re also VERY thankful that no one was seriously injured in this incident,” officials said in a release.

Olalde’s bond on the felony charge has not been set as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.