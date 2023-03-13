TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old stole more than $3,100 in vape pens on March 7 and was arrested, said the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Three young men were at a convenience store on Richmond Road in Texarkana, and they reportedly attempted to buy cigarettes. Law enforcement said, they did not have identification to show they were old enough to make the purchase.

Authorities said two of the men started to leave then the third man snatched a display case on the counter that had thousands of dollars worth of vape pens, and he tried to run out of the store.

The other two men appeared to be surprised by what had happened and did not follow the third man. Police said the situation was recorded on a surveillance camera, so authorities were able to find a suspect.

Officer Brent Hobbs sent a photo from the video to Texarkana ISD police, and they said the suspect was 17-year-old Lavanta Guest, according to law enforcement.

Police confirmed it was Guest, then they went to his house and arrested him for theft. Officers were also able to take back some of the items that were stolen.

Guest was taken to the Bi-State Jail and his bond was set at $10,000.