TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old capital murder suspect was arrested Monday afternoon after spending several months on the run.

Kevonte Collins has been wanted since December in connection to the deaths of Deangelo Handy and Rikolah Young, both 18 at the time of their murder. The shooting happened The Oaks at Rosehill apartments in Texarkana on Dec. 13, 2021.

When authorities received a credible tip that Collins was in DeSoto, Sgt. Brad Thacker and Detective Cory Motley travelled to coordinate with law enforcement there and requested their assistance in serving the warrant.

“Due to the violent nature of Collin’s charge and recent threatening statements he made on social media about not being arrested, a tactical approach was initiated by the officers,” according to a statement by Texarkana PD.

Police said Collins was taken in without incident and two firearms were seized from the residence he was in.

Collins is currently being held in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center. He is expected to be transported back to Texarkana in the next several days.