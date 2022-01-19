17-year-old dead after being hit by truck in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a truck in Upshur County last Friday, according to a new DPS report.

DPS reported that around 6:17 p.m., 17-year-old Emmanuel LeBlanc of Ore City was wearing all black clothing while attempting to cross Highway 155, roughly four miles west of Ore City.

At the same time, 25-year-old Sonny Fisher of Gilmer was driving a 2012 Ford F150 east on the highway. DPS said that LeBlanc failed to yield the right of way to Fisher’s truck and he was hit. LeBlanc was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to DPS, Fisher had a 3-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl in the car with him.