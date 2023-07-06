VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old is dead after a wreck on State Highway 64 on Monday.

DPS said that 17-year-old Landon Morgan Baxley died at the scene of the wreck, 1.5 miles north of Myrtle Springs around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to a preliminary report from DPS, Baxley was driving a 2005 Nissan Sentra facing west on the shoulder of SH 64 while a 2019 International Truck was driving west when the Nissan reportedly turned in front of the truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured, DPS said. The investigation into the wreck is ongoing.