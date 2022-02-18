BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – A Big Sandy teenager was killed in a wreck Thursday night when the car he was a passenger in crashed into trees.

A DPS report states that a separate 17-year-old boy was driving a 1996 Pontiac Firebird down White Oak Road just after 9:30 p.m.

It also said the driver was headed over the top of a hill when the car ran off the road to the right, entered a ditch and struck several trees.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the report states that he was wearing a seat belt. The driver was taken to a Tyler hospital in critical condition. Neither of their names was released.

The crash was the second wreck Thursday night that killed an East Texas teenager. 16-year-old Lorenzo DeLeon, a sophomore at Lindale High School, died when he was a passenger in a car crash near Lindale.

DeLeon was killed after being ejected from the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt, per the DPS report. Lindale ISD said that it has made counselors and youth pastors available to students.