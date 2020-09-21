Tyler man shoots 17-year old, claims victim tried to steal his car

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A 17-year-old was shot multiple times earlier today after a woman said the young man was pulling on the door of her vehicle, according to the Tyler Police Department.

“I heard a couple of gunshots and right after the two, I heard one more, and so I got up,” said Carl Bohanon, who lives at the Hunter’s Glen Apartment complex.

Bohanon said the complex has sent emails out, warning residents about car thieves, also wanting input on what changes they would like to see; safety being a top priority.

On September 21, Tyler Police were called to an apartment complex at 5100 Sweetbriar at 1:45 a.m due to an unauthorized use of a vehicle. A woman called 911 to report that her husband saw a person pulling on the door handle of their vehicle that was parked in the lot. The caller stated her husband ran after the suspect, and she heard gunshots.

“We get there, we found the resident, a 25-year-old Hispanic male, and the 17-year-old, a black male, with gun shot wounds,” said Andy Erbough, Tyler Police Department.

EMS was called and he was transported to UT Health on Beckham, and he had non-life-threatening injuries.

Now the investigation turns to whether or not the shooting was justified.

“Texas does allow you to use force to stop theft at night, but that’s something that penial code allows, we have to look at all the circumstances around that,” explained Erbough.

The “Stand your Ground” Law, gives Texans the right to use deadly force.

“Texas is unique in that you can use deadly force to protect property, not just life, but property,” said Justin Roberts, Roberts & Roberts Law Firm.

Your car qualifying as your property, but law experts warn there can be gray areas.

“Both sides have their version of the events, but its going to take that neutral investigator really figuring out what happened,” said Roberts.

Police say the 17-year-old did not live at the apartment complex. Right now, it is too early to say whether the shooter or the victim will be charged with a crime.

Tyler Police detectives questioned witnesses and the people involved in the case. This is still an active investigation. Officials ask that if anyone has information pertaining to this case they should contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.